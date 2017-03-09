WikiLeaks: We’ll work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking



PARIS (AP) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said his group will work with technology companies to help set up defenses against the Central Intelligence Agency’s hacking tools.

In an online press conference on Thursday, March 9, Assange acknowledged officials at several companies asked for more details about the CIA cyber-espionage toolkit whose existence he purportedly revealed in a massive leak published Tuesday.

“We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out,” Assange said.

The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.