Opponents of Dakota pipeline rally at White House



WASHINGTON (AP) American Indians and their supporters rallied in Washington on Friday, March 10, against continued construction of the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

A federal judge declined to halt construction of the final section of the $3.8 billion pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have tried to stop the pipeline, saying it threatens their sovereignty, religious rights, and water supply. The final, disputed section of the pipeline will pass under a reservoir that provides water to tribal reservations. The pipeline itself is not on tribal land.

Protesters planned to march from the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters to the White House. With the encouragement of the Trump administration, the Army authorized construction of the pipeline to start again. That move canceled an environmental study ordered under the administration of former President Barack Obama.