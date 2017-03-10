President Trump thanks lawmakers for work on health law



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump met on Friday, March 10, with the heads of House committees which are working on the drive to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump thanked the leaders for their devotion, leadership and diligent work in shepherding Republican health care legislation through their panels.

Both the Ways and Means Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee cleared the legislation earlier in the week.

Trump reiterated at the White House meeting that action would be needed “now” to save consumers from what he said was the coming “Obamacare disaster.”

Vice President Mike Pence attended the meeting, along with Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the Ways and Means Committee chairman; and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Wash., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.