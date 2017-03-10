Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: March 10

News


UNDATED (AP) Friday, March 10 is the 69th day of 2017. There are 296 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
  • On this date:
    • In 1629, England’s King Charles I dissolved Parliament; he did not call it back for 11 years.
    • In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.
    • In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
    • In 1927, the Sinclair Lewis novel Elmer Gantry was published by Harcourt, Brace & Co.
    • In 1933, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centered off Long Beach, Calif., resulted in 120 deaths.
    • In 1949, Nazi wartime broadcaster Mildred E. Gillars, also known as “Axis Sally,” was convicted in Washington, D.C., of treason. (She served 12 years in prison.)
    • In 1952, Fulgencio Batista once again became leader of Cuba in a bloodless coup that deposed President Carlos Piro Socarras.
    • In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tenn., to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
    • In 1973, the Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon was first released in the U.S. by Capitol Records (the British release came nearly two weeks later).
    • In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
    • In 1987, the Vatican issued a 40-page document on scientific techniques involving procreation, condemning such practices as surrogate motherhood, test-tube births, and cloning.
    • In 1993, Dr. David Gunn was shot to death outside a Pensacola, Fla., abortion clinic. (Shooter Michael Griffin is serving a life sentence.)
  • Ten years ago:
    • In their first direct talks since the Iraq war began, U.S. and Iranian representatives traded harsh words and blamed each other for Iraq’s crisis at a one-day international conference in Baghdad.
    • President George W. Bush, in Uruguay as part of a Latin America tour, asked Congress for $3.2 billion to pay for 8,200 more U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq on top of the 21,500-troop buildup he had announced in Jan. 2007.
    • Standup comedian Richard Jeni, 49, died at a Los Angeles hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • Five years ago:
    • Rick Santorum won the Kansas caucuses in a rout and Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney countered in Wyoming.
    • Israel pounded Gaza for a second day, trading airstrikes and rocket fire with Palestinian militants, killing 15 of them.
    • F. Sherwood Rowland, 84, the Nobel prize-winning chemist who sounded the alarm on the thinning of the Earth’s ozone layer, died in Corona del Mar, Calif.
  • One year ago:
    • Donald Trump and his Republican rivals turned their presidential debate in Miami into a mostly respectful but still pointed discussion of Social Security, Islam, trade, and more.
    • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an official visit to the White House.
    • Sir Ken Adam, the British film production designer behind the sets for some of the James Bond movies and Dr. Strangelove, died in London at age 95.
  • Birthdays:
    • Talk show host Ralph Emery is 84.
    • Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 79.
    • Actor Chuck Norris is 77.
    • Playwright David Rabe is 77.
    • Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 77.
    • Actor Richard Gant is 73.
    • Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 70.
    • Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 70.
    • TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: Shark Tank) is 68.
    • Actress Aloma Wright is 67.
    • Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 64.
    • Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 64.
    • Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 62.
    • Actress Shannon Tweed is 60.
    • Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 59.
    • Actress Sharon Stone is 59.
    • Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 57.
    • Magician Lance Burton is 57.
    • Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 56.
    • Actress Jasmine Guy is 55.
    • Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 54.
    • Music producer Rick Rubin is 54.
    • Britain’s Prince Edward is 53.
    • Rock singer Edie Brickell is 51.
    • Actor Stephen Mailer is 51.
    • Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 49.
    • Actress Paget Brewster is 48.
    • Actor Jon Hamm is 46.
    • Country singer Daryle Singletary is 46.
    • Rapper-producer Timbaland is 45.
    • Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 43.
    • Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 42.
    • Actor Jeff Branson is 40.
    • Singer Robin Thicke is 40.
    • Actress Bree Turner is 40.
    • Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 40.
    • Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 38.
    • Actor Edi Gathegi is 38.
    • Rock musician Matt Asti (MGMT) is 37.
    • Actor Thomas Middleditch (TV: Silicon Valley) is 35.
    • Country singer Carrie Underwood is 34.
    • Actress Olivia Wilde is 33.
    • Rhythm-and-blues singer Emeli Sande is 30.
    • Country singer Rachel Reinert is 28.
    • Actress Emily Osment is 25.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “There is no tyranny so despotic as that of public opinion among a free people.” — Donn Piatt, American journalist (1819-1891).
