Today in History: March 10

UNDATED (AP) Friday, March 10 is the 69th day of 2017. There are 296 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 10, 1848, the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War.
- On this date:
- In 1629, England’s King Charles I dissolved Parliament; he did not call it back for 11 years.
- In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.
- In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
- In 1927, the Sinclair Lewis novel Elmer Gantry was published by Harcourt, Brace & Co.
- In 1933, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centered off Long Beach, Calif., resulted in 120 deaths.
- In 1949, Nazi wartime broadcaster Mildred E. Gillars, also known as “Axis Sally,” was convicted in Washington, D.C., of treason. (She served 12 years in prison.)
- In 1952, Fulgencio Batista once again became leader of Cuba in a bloodless coup that deposed President Carlos Piro Socarras.
- In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tenn., to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)
- In 1973, the Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon was first released in the U.S. by Capitol Records (the British release came nearly two weeks later).
- In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
- In 1987, the Vatican issued a 40-page document on scientific techniques involving procreation, condemning such practices as surrogate motherhood, test-tube births, and cloning.
- In 1993, Dr. David Gunn was shot to death outside a Pensacola, Fla., abortion clinic. (Shooter Michael Griffin is serving a life sentence.)
- Ten years ago:
- In their first direct talks since the Iraq war began, U.S. and Iranian representatives traded harsh words and blamed each other for Iraq’s crisis at a one-day international conference in Baghdad.
- President George W. Bush, in Uruguay as part of a Latin America tour, asked Congress for $3.2 billion to pay for 8,200 more U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq on top of the 21,500-troop buildup he had announced in Jan. 2007.
- Standup comedian Richard Jeni, 49, died at a Los Angeles hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Five years ago:
- Rick Santorum won the Kansas caucuses in a rout and Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney countered in Wyoming.
- Israel pounded Gaza for a second day, trading airstrikes and rocket fire with Palestinian militants, killing 15 of them.
- F. Sherwood Rowland, 84, the Nobel prize-winning chemist who sounded the alarm on the thinning of the Earth’s ozone layer, died in Corona del Mar, Calif.
- One year ago:
- Donald Trump and his Republican rivals turned their presidential debate in Miami into a mostly respectful but still pointed discussion of Social Security, Islam, trade, and more.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an official visit to the White House.
- Sir Ken Adam, the British film production designer behind the sets for some of the James Bond movies and Dr. Strangelove, died in London at age 95.
- Birthdays:
- Talk show host Ralph Emery is 84.
- Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 79.
- Actor Chuck Norris is 77.
- Playwright David Rabe is 77.
- Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 77.
- Actor Richard Gant is 73.
- Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 70.
- Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 70.
- TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: Shark Tank) is 68.
- Actress Aloma Wright is 67.
- Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 64.
- Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 64.
- Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 62.
- Actress Shannon Tweed is 60.
- Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 59.
- Actress Sharon Stone is 59.
- Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 57.
- Magician Lance Burton is 57.
- Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 56.
- Actress Jasmine Guy is 55.
- Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 54.
- Music producer Rick Rubin is 54.
- Britain’s Prince Edward is 53.
- Rock singer Edie Brickell is 51.
- Actor Stephen Mailer is 51.
- Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 49.
- Actress Paget Brewster is 48.
- Actor Jon Hamm is 46.
- Country singer Daryle Singletary is 46.
- Rapper-producer Timbaland is 45.
- Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 43.
- Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 42.
- Actor Jeff Branson is 40.
- Singer Robin Thicke is 40.
- Actress Bree Turner is 40.
- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 40.
- Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 38.
- Actor Edi Gathegi is 38.
- Rock musician Matt Asti (MGMT) is 37.
- Actor Thomas Middleditch (TV: Silicon Valley) is 35.
- Country singer Carrie Underwood is 34.
- Actress Olivia Wilde is 33.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Emeli Sande is 30.
- Country singer Rachel Reinert is 28.
- Actress Emily Osment is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “There is no tyranny so despotic as that of public opinion among a free people.” — Donn Piatt, American journalist (1819-1891).