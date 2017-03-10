U.S. adds 235K jobs, unemployment rate falls to 4.7%



WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and wages rose at a healthy clip, a sign the economy remains on solid footing after nearly eight years of recovery.

The Labor Department report released on Friday, March 10, showed the unemployment rate fell to a low 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent. More Americans launched job searches, lifting the proportion of Americans working or looking for work to the highest level in nearly a year.

The healthy job growth, a decent pay gain of 2.8 percent from a year earlier, and falling unemployment rate will make the Federal Reserve even more likely to raise short-term rates when it meets in the coming week.



The job gains were boosted by 58,000 new construction jobs, the most in nearly a decade. That figure was likely boosted by unseasonably warm weather in much of the nation.

One analyst said the report included plenty of reasons for optimism.

Consumers “are in great shape to support an accelerated pace of economic growth,” Russell Price of Ameriprise Financial said.

President Donald Trump — who, during his campaign, called the unemployment rate a “hoax” — quickly retweeted a news report about the February jobs report, which covered his first full month in office.