Mavs drop heartbreaker at buzzer to Suns



DALLAS (KNTU) A Devin Booker shot at the buzzer lifted the Phoenix Suns to an improbable win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 11.



Dallas came into their matchup with Phoenix winners of four in a row, with their latest victory having almost slipped away were it not for a late 13-1 run in the fourth quarter to put away the Brooklyn Nets on March 10. The Suns on the other hand came into the night losers of back to back contests at the hands of the Wizards and Lakers.



The Suns got on the board first off a 16-foot jumper from first time starter Derrick Jones Jr., but the Mavs wouldn’t stay scoreless for long. Dirk Nowitzki got things started for Dallas and not only scored the Mavericks first two points of the game, but also scored 11 of Dallas’s first 13.

Nowitzki went on to end the first half with 19 points and 8 rebounds.



In the second half, the lead changed sixteen times as neither team could extend a solid lead in the back and forth affair.

Late in the fourth quarter, J.J. Barea gave the Mavs their first lead of the quarter by scoring on consecutive possessions with a little under six minutes left in the game. The first was a three-pointer to put Dallas up 82-81 and the second was a put-back layup to give the Mavericks a 3-point lead.



The Suns refused to go away and eventually regained the lead with 3:55 left in the contest before the game went back to a stalemate.



It all came down to a 98-98 tie with just 18.7 ticks left on the clock, the ball in Phoenix’s possession.



Wesley Matthews got called for a personal foul, running eight seconds off the clock and give the Suns the ball with the chance to hold it until the buzzer.



With time expiring, the ball was in the in the hands of Phoenix rising star Devin Booker. He drove to the basket, stopped and hit a turnaround fade away with no time left on the clock to put away the Mavericks 100-98.

Booker finished with 36 points shooting 60% from the field and 40% for three-point range. This was also Booker’s second buzzer-beating game-winner of the season; his first was against Sacramento.



The loss diminished Dallas’s 4-0 start to their five-game home stand and now pushes them back to 3.5 games behind Denver for the eight spot in their playoff chase.