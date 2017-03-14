Dallas woman goes out on limb to prevent tree-trimming



DALLAS (AP) A 67-year-old Dallas woman climbed a pecan tree on her property to protest a utility company’s plan to trim the branches.

Jeri Huber climbed the tree Monday, March 13, to stop an Oncor crew from trimming it.

It was the second time in six years that Huber has climbed the tree to prevent any limbs from being removed.

She said the utility company was encroaching on her rights as a property owner, but an Oncor official countered the company’s been trying to resolve the matter for months to maintain its responsibility for keeping power lines free from branches so that service to customers isn’t disrupted.

The company got a temporary restraining order against Huber and a crew later successfully trimmed the tree.