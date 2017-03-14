Dems say CBO report on GOP bill ‘knockout blow’



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration and Republican leaders in the House are scrambling to shore up support for their health care bill.

This, as critics go on the attack over new estimates that 14 million people would lose insurance coverage in the first year alone. The findings from the Congressional Budget Office have given new ammunition to Democratic opponents of the drive to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

President Trump’s budget director downplayed the CBO report. Mick Mulvaney told MSNBC that he didn’t think the numbers were accurate. And he also said coverage itself isn’t the answer, adding, “People don’t get better with coverage.”

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the report should be a “knockout blow” to the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.