Fired NY prosecutor leaves office for last time to applause



NEW YORK (AP) A fired federal prosecutor returned to his New York office to say his goodbyes and tell his staff to keep up their good work.

Late Monday, March 13, dozens of members of Preet Bharara’s staff applauded him outside their Manhattan office building as Bharara shook hands and hugged workers.

When a reporter asked him if he had a message for President Donald Trump, he said he loves New York and that he was leaving “the best prosecutor’s office you’ve ever seen.”

The 48-year-old prosecutor was fired Saturday after refusing a request to resign as U.S. attorney, a position he’s held since 2009. Bharara’s resignation was among 46 resignations requested of holdovers from former President Barack Obama’s administration.

In November, Trump told Bharara he could remain on the job.