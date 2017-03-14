GOP leader calls Cooper’s vision a mirage



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave his first State of the State address Monday, March 13, at the Legislative Building which was also broadcast statewide (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

8:15 p.m.

The Republican leader of the North Carolina Senate called Democratic Gov. Cooper’s vision for the state a “mirage” that would return the state to “our troubled past” of excessive government spending and high jobless rates.

Senate leader Phil Berger has led the chamber since 2011. His recorded Republican response followed Cooper’s State of the State address in which Berger highlighted Republican accomplishments and blasted Cooper, liberal interest groups, and the media.

Berger said Cooper talks a lot about compromise but blamed Cooper for urging Democratic lawmakers to oppose recent legislation to do away with the state’s “bathroom bill,” or House Bill 2. Cooper said those bills either wouldn’t work or fell short of what was needed.

Berger also derided the Left for organizing “vulgar rallies” and for criticizing Republicans as dishonest, immoral, and bigoted.

7:10 p.m.

Gov. Cooper told North Carolina legislators to repeal the state’s “bathroom bill,” saying the law known as House Bill 2 is “the dark cloud hanging over our state of promise.”

The new governor’s comments came during his address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Raleigh. The Republican-controlled legislature passed the law last year that limits LGBT rights and which restrooms transgender people can use in schools and other government buildings.

At least two compromises to get rid of HB2 have fallen apart since December because of bitter partisan resentment.

Cooper said the state’s citizens were sick of hearing about the law and said it was draining energy from the other work elected officials should be doing.

3:20 p.m.

Cooper followed gubernatorial predecessors by filling the audience for his speech to the General Assembly with people whose work and other accomplishments would reinforce his agenda.

Cooper’s office identified six people who were expected to be in the House gallery for his State of the State address. They included public school teachers expected to exemplify the need for higher pay for veteran educators and a loan program for college students who go into teaching.

Also scheduled to attend were a 12-year-old Wayne County girl who created a food pantry that later helped Hurricane Matthew survivors and the Nashville police chief, who’s been involved in an opioid abuse rehabilitation program. Cooper sees the hurricane relief and opioid addiction treatment legislation among areas of agreement with Republicans.

1:30 a.m.

Cooper’s speech to the North Carolina General Assembly was expected to highlight his budget priorities and potential areas of agreement elsewhere with Republican legislative leaders.

The speech will mark a major opportunity for the new governor to push his agenda and speak directly to the voters who narrowly elected him.

The address will come as he and Republican legislative leaders have been fighting in court over laws stripping gubernatorial powers. They also have been at odds on House Bill 2.