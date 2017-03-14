Marine leaders vow to combat online nude photo sharing



WASHINGTON (AP) The top U.S. Marine said he intends to fix the problem that led to current and former Corps members sharing nude photos of female Marines online and making lewd or threatening comments about them.

Angry and skeptical senators said the military hasn’t done enough.

Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, March 14, that he will hold Marines accountable. He said changes have to be made in the Marine Corps culture, where some male Marines don’t accept women in the ranks.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said military leaders have vowed to correct sexual abuse and harassment problems before and haven’t done so yet. She asked why anyone should believe it will be different now.