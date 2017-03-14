State police: More than 30 cars involved in Chicago pileup



CHICAGO (AP) Illinois State Police said snowy weather conditions caused two crashes on a Chicago expressway on Monday, March 13, that involved a total of 34 cars.

A State Police spokesman said seven people sustained minor injuries in the pileup on the Kennedy Expressway. Both wrecks occurred in the express lanes of the highway on the city’s North Side.

Police said both crashes happened in the same area and the express lanes were closed for hours. Local lanes of the expressway remained open.

Additional details were not immediately available. Illinois State Police was investigating.

The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for Chicago that was to expire Tuesday afternoon.