Today in History: March 14



UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, March 14, is the 73rd day of 2017. There are 292 days left in the year.

Highlight in History: On March 14, 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



On this date: In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry. In 1885, the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera The Mikado premiered at the Savoy Theatre in London. In 1900, Congress ratified the Gold Standard Act. In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an executive order designed to prevent Japanese laborers from immigrating to the United States as part of a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Japan. In 1923, President Warren G. Harding became the first chief executive to file an income tax return, paying a levy of $17,990 on his $75,000 salary. In 1939, the republic of Czechoslovakia was dissolved, opening the way for Nazi occupation of Czech areas and the separation of Slovakia. In 1951, during the Korean War, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul. In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.) In 1975, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a sendup of the legend of King Arthur, had its world premiere in Los Angeles. Also in 1975, Academy Award-winning actress Susan Hayward, 57, died in Los Angeles. In 1980, a LOT Polish Airlines jet crashed while attempting to land in Warsaw, killing all 87 people aboard, including 22 members of a U.S. amateur boxing team. In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People’s Deputies held a secret ballot that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency. In 1991, a British court overturned the convictions of the “Birmingham Six,” who had spent 16 years in prison for a 1974 Irish Republican Army bombing, and ordered them released.



Ten years ago: U.S. military officials released the transcript of a hearing in which Khalid Sheikh Mohammed said he “was responsible for the 9/11 operation from A to Z.” President George W. Bush, speaking from Mexico, said he was troubled by the Justice Department’s misleading explanations to Congress of why eight U.S. attorneys had been fired, but said the firings were “entirely appropriate.”



Five years ago: President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, hosted a White House state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. Earlier, the two leaders announced that NATO forces would hand over the lead combat role in Afghanistan to Afghan forces in 2013 as the U.S. and its allies aimed to get out by the end of 2014.



One year ago: The Senate voted 49-40 to confirm John B. King Jr. as the nation’s education secretary; King had been serving as acting secretary since Arne Duncan stepped down in Dec. 2015. Europe and Russia launched the ExoMars probe on a joint mission to explore the atmosphere of Mars and hunt for signs of life on the red planet. An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed west of Dodge City, Kansas, injuring 28 of the 144 people on board.



Birthdays: Singer Phil Phillips (Song: “Sea of Love”) is 91. Former astronaut Frank Borman is 89. Actor Michael Caine is 84. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 84. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 78. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 76. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 72. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (Chicago) is 72. Actor Steve Kanaly is 71. Comedian Billy Crystal is 69. Former Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., is 69. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 66. Jazz drummer Akira Tana is 65. Country singer Jann Browne is 63. Actor Adrian Zmed is 63. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 59. Actress Laila Robins is 58. Actress Tamara Tunie is 58. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald is 57. Jazz drummer Joe Ascione is 56. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 52. Actress Elise Neal is 51. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 51. Actress Megan Follows is 49. Rock musician Michael Bland is 48. Country singer Kristian Bush is 47. Rock musician Derrick is 45. Actress Betsy Brandt is 44. Actress Grace Park is 43. Actor Daniel Gillies is 41. Actor Corey Stoll is 41. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 38. Actor Chris Klein is 38. Actress Kate Maberly is 35. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 34. Actor Jamie Bell is 31. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 31. Actor Ansel Elgort is 23. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 20.

