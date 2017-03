NEW YORK (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump have welcomed a new musical celebrating Canadian compassion following 9/11.

Trudeau, Trump, and some 120 ambassadors from around the world attended the show Come From Away, Wednesday, March 15, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.

New York is where most of the 3,000 victims of the attacks died.