French minister relieved Brexit talks to start



LONDON (AP) Developments on Monday, March 20, about Brexit, the U.K.’s move to leave the European Union (all times Greenwich Mean Time).

1:55 p.m.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin was relieved that negotiations about Britain’s departure from the 28-nation European Union will finally be getting under way.

“At last. We’ve been waiting for the negotiations to get started since Brexit was voted,” Sapin said referring to the U.K. vote in June 2016.

“It’s taken a long time — but at last we are going to be able to get into the subject in detail,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Sapin said he hopes the negotiations between Britain and the EU “can be done in a constructive manner, by both sides.”

1:15 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea that Britain’s impending notification of its intention to leave the European Union will overshadow an upcoming summit to mark the 60th anniversary of the EU’s founding treaty.

The other EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Rome on Saturday.

British officials announced the formal trigger of the process to leave the EU will happen on March 29.

Merkel noted British Prime Minister Theresa May always said that would happen before the end of March. “It makes absolutely no difference whether the notification comes one day earlier, or three or seven days afterward,” Merkel said.

She said the focus in the coming years in Europe will be to work on Brexit and “how we can strengthen the cooperation of the 27” other EU members.

12:20 p.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk said he would present draft guidelines for the negotiations on Britain’s departure from the bloc within two days of London notifying its intention to leave on March 29.

“Within 48 hours of the UK triggering Article 50, I will present the draft Brexit guidelines to the EU 27 member states,” Tusk tweeted.

By triggering Article 50 of the EU’s governing treaty, Britain will set in a motion a process that is expected to see it officially leave in early 2019.

Once the draft negotiating guidelines have been accepted, the European Commission will legally recommend the starting of talks. The remaining 27 EU member states would then have to sign off on that move and formally give a mandate to French politician Michel Barnier to conduct the negotiations on their behalf.

That process is likely to take at least a month since a summit of EU leaders must be called.

12:00 p.m.

“We have been informed in advance. We are ready to begin negotiations,” European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

He said “everything is ready on this side,” and the EU’s executive arm stands ready to play its role once the letter of notification is actually sent.

11:40 a.m.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement that Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk the notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement the country was “on the threshold of the most important negotiation” for a generation.