Norway tops global happiness report overtaking Denmark

HELSINKI (AP) A global happiness report made Norway’s foreign minister, well, happy.

Norway jumped to the top spot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil — a key part of its economy — but researchers said it’s the “human things” that matter, such as a feeling of community which is strong in the Scandinavian country of 5 million.

Reacting to the news on Monday, March 20, Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted: “A good start on a Monday mrn: Norway the world’s happiest country in a new report that calls on nations to build social trust and equality.”

In the report on 155 countries, Denmark fell to second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, and Finland.