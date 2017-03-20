Russian opposition leader Navalny doused in green liquid



MOSCOW (AP) Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sprayed with a bright green liquid by an unknown assailant in the Siberian city of Barnaul.

Navalny tweeted on Monday, March 20: “I will be opening a headquarters in Barnaul as if I am from the film The Mask! Cool. Even my teeth are green!” He was referring to the Hollywood film that features a superhero who wears a green mask.

The green liquid, a common Russian antiseptic that remains on skin for days, was reportedly sprayed in Navalny’s face as he went to shake a man’s hand.

Navalny has been traveling around Russia opening headquarters and campaigning to stand in the 2018 presidential elections. A criminal conviction for fraud officially prevents him from running, but supporters said the charges are politically motivated.