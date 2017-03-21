Autism advocates cheer new Sesame Street Muppet



DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) People who advocate for those with autism think new episodes of Sesame Street featuring an autistic child are already a hit and they haven’t even aired yet.

The classic children’s TV show will feature a character named Julie who is autistic — but is made to feel like one of the Sesame Street gang.

The head of the Autism Speaks chapter in the Chicago area said it’s something special. Mary Rios said when kids see autism in a way that doesn’t stigmatize those who suffer from it, they will be motivated to be more inclusive.