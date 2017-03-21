Gorsuch pushes back on former student account



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, March 21, about Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

1:30 p.m.

Responding to a claim that one of his former law students said he implied in class that many female job applicants unfairly manipulate companies by hiding plans to begin families, Gorsuch said he was just reading out of a law textbook.

Jennifer R. Sisk provided her recollections of the class in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Supreme Court nominee said he was just reading questions in an ethics law textbook that asked what a woman would do if an older male partner asked if she was going to get pregnant soon.

He said the answers are to tell the truth, lie, or push back in some way. He said he asked how many women had been asked questions like that, and many raised their hands.

Gorsuch said he is “shocked” that women are still asked that question.

12:50 p.m.

Gorsuch said President Donald Trump didn’t ask him to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade when he was interviewed before being nominated.

Gorsuch added that he “would have walked out the door” if Trump had asked him that.

The nominee added that making such promises is “not what judges do.” The comments came under questioning from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Gorsuch has strong support from conservative groups who support overturning Roe vs. Wade. But the appeals court judge hasn’t ruled directly on abortion, and he said earlier he wouldn’t weigh in with his personal views on that case or any other Supreme Court decision during his confirmation hearings.

12:36 p.m.

Graham praised Gorsuch, saying “frankly I was worried about who he’d pick.”

Graham said, “maybe somebody on TV.”

Graham was one of Trump’s Republican primary opponents in 2016 and a frequent critic.

The senator also jokingly appealed to Trump if he was watching the hearing, saying “you did a good job picking Judge Gorsuch.”

12:11 p.m.

Gorsuch said no one is above the law when pressed about Trump and national security issues.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked Gorsuch if the president has the right to authorize torture if it violates laws passed by Congress.

“No man is above the law,” Gorsuch said.

On the campaign trail, Trump spoke emphatically about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting the Islamic State group. He said he would authorize waterboarding and a “hell of a lot worse.”

11:54 a.m.

Gorsuch said no one knows how he would rule if Trump’s immigration ban comes before the Supreme Court.

Sen. Leahy asked Gorsuch about a congressman who said Trump wanted Gorsuch on the court to uphold the travel and immigration ban.

“A lot of people say a lot of silly things,” Gorsuch said. “I am not going to say anything here that would give anybody any idea how I’d rule on any case.”

Courts have blocked two different versions of Trump’s orders to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations.

11:33 a.m.

Gorsuch said he couldn’t comment on whether former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was treated fairly.

Both Garland and Gorsuch were nominated to replace Justice Antonin Scalia. Garland’s nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans who said the next president should make the pick.

Gorsuch declared that he “can’t get involved in politics,” in response to a question from Sen. Leahy. The nominee added that it would be “imprudent” for him to discuss political disputes.

Many Democrats are still furious that Republicans blocked Garland, and several have mentioned his failed nomination in their statements and questioning.

10:53 a.m.

Gorsuch said several cases in which he has ruled for corporations over workers “don’t represent the body of my work.”

Democrats at his confirmation hearing pointed to cases including a ruling against a truck driver who claimed he’d been fired for abandoning his truck when it broke down in the cold.

Gorsuch said he has participated in 2,700 opinions, and he often ruled “for the little guy instead of the big guy.”

Those include a case where Colorado landowners are settling with the state over improper handling of nuclear weapons waste, a pregnancy discrimination case, and other pollution and harassment cases, he said.

He said he’d like to convey that he is “a fair judge.”

10:23 a.m.

Gorsuch was asked by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, to discuss the case that legalized abortion nationwide. The nominee would only say it’s a court precedent that has been reaffirmed many times. He gave similar answers to Grassley’s questions about other important cases on such subjects as guns and campaign finance.

Gorsuch said if he were to discuss those cases, “I would be tipping my hand and suggesting to litigants that I have already made up my mind about cases.”

“I think that’s the beginning of the end of the independent judiciary,” he added.

9:46 a.m.

Gorsuch said he has no trouble ruling against anyone, even President Trump, if that’s what the law requires.

Gorsuch said he has “no difficulty ruling against or for any party.”

9:00 a.m.

Some liberal interest groups and advocates called on the Senate to put off confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee while the FBI investigates possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe tweeted it’s a “sensible rule” to withhold approval for nominee Gorsuch for as long as the investigation continues.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is among those who already have tried to link the FBI investigation to the nomination. Blumenthal earlier said the prospect that the court could have to weigh in on the issue at some point is not “idle speculation.”