Today in History: March 21



UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, March 21, is the 80th day of 2017. There are 285 days left in the year.

Highlight in History: On March 21, 1952, the Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock and roll concert, took place at Cleveland Arena.



On this date: In 1556, Thomas Cranmer, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, was burned at the stake for heresy. In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany. In 1804, the French civil code, or the “Code Napoleon” as it was later called, was adopted. In 1925, Tennessee Gov. Austin Peay signed the Butler Act, which prohibited the teaching of the Theory of Evolution in public schools. (Tennessee repealed the law in 1967.) In 1935, Persia officially changed its name to Iran. In 1946, the recently created United Nations Security Council set up temporary headquarters at Hunter College in the Bronx, N.Y. In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan began a four-day conference in Bermuda. In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. In 1972, the Supreme Court, in Dunn v. Blumstein, ruled that states may not require at least a year’s residency for voting eligibility. In 1981, Michael Donald, a black teenager in Mobile, Ala., was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.) In 1997, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin wrapped up their summit in Helsinki, Finland, still deadlocked over NATO expansion, but able to agree on slashing nuclear weapons arsenals. In 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first tweet by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: “just setting up my twttr.”



Ten years ago: Former Vice President Al Gore made an emotional return to Congress as he pleaded with House and Senate committees to fight global warming; skeptical Republicans questioned the science behind his climate-change documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.



Five years ago: A previously divided U.N. Security Council sent a strong and united message to the Syrian government and opposition to immediately implement proposals by international representative Kofi Annan to end Syria’s yearlong bloodshed. Meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; in addition to other sanctions, Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Saints $500,000 and took away their second-round draft picks for the current year and the next.



One year ago: Laying bare a half-century of tensions, President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro prodded each other over human rights and the longstanding U.S. economic embargo during an unprecedented joint news conference in Havana. A former U.S. State Department employee who had used his government-issued computer to prey on vulnerable young women and manipulate them into sharing nude photos was sentenced in Atlanta to five years in federal prison.



Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 78. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 77. Folk-pop singer/musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 76. Actress Marie-Christine Barrault is 73. Jazz drummer Ed Soph is 72. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 72. Actor Timothy Dalton is 71. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 71. Singer Eddie Money is 68. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 67. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. (The Stylistics) is 66. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 59. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 59. Actor Gary Oldman is 59. Actress Kassie Depaiva (Days of Our Lives) is 56. Actor Matthew Broderick is 55. Comedian-talk show host Rosie O’Donnell is 55. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 50. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 49. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 48. Actress Laura Allen is 43. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 39. Actor Scott Eastwood is 31. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 13.

