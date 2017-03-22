Democrat criticizes GOP head of intel panel



WASHINGTON (AP) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee accused the Republican leader of the committee of creating “profound doubt” about the committee’s ability to conduct an independent investigation about Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., responded after Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Trump transition officials’ communications may have been scooped up in legal surveillance and then improperly distributed.

Schiff criticized Nunes for disclosing that information outside the White House before disclosing it to the rest of the committee. Schiff said that’s not the way to conduct a credible investigation.

Schiff said Nunes must decide whether he’s the committee chairman or a Trump administration surrogate. He said he’s more convinced than ever that an independent commission must investigate.