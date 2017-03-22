Official: Oklahoma wildfire is 99 percent contained



LONGTOWN, Oklahoma (AP) Forestry officials said a small but stubborn fire that destroyed at least nine homes in eastern Oklahoma was 99 percent contained as of early Wednesday, March 22.

The fire in Pittsburg and Haskell counties started Monday and forced more than 100 residents to flee. People were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday, about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said two evacuees and a firefighter were treated for minor injuries. The Red Cross was assisting those who lost their homes.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokeswoman Michelle Finch-Walker said the fire consumed about 1.5 square miles but was largely contained.

She said cooler weather and high humidity kept the blaze from spreading quickly.

Fire officials believe the fire may have been started deliberately near two abandoned homes in Longtown.