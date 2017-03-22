Officials: Man charged in school rape entered US illegally



ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) Immigration officials said one of two students charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom in Maryland entered the United States illegally.

The Washington Post reported Henry Sanchez, 18, lived in Guatemala until he was 17. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that a border patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August.

The statement said Sanchez was ordered to appear before an immigration judge, but the appearance had not yet been scheduled.

Sanchez and Jose Montano, 17, have been charged with rape and committing a sex offense after the assault during school hours on Thursday, March 16, at Rockville High School. According to court records, Montano was born in El Salvador, where he lived for 16 years.