Spicer distances Trump from Manafort after AP report



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration sought to distance itself from the president’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, saying his secret work for a Russian billionaire detailed in an Associated Press report happened during “the last decade.”

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said nothing in the AP report on Wednesday, March 22, referenced any action by the president, the White House, or any Trump administration official.

Spicer said Trump was not aware of Manafort’s clients from the past decade and there were “no suggestions” Manafort did anything improper.

Spicer also said former presidential rival Hillary Clinton had her own Russia ties. He pointed out that Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta sat on the board of a Russian-based energy company and Clinton was “the face of a failed Russia reset policy” when she served as the Obama administration’s secretary of state.