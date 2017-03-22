Today in History: March 22

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, March 22, is the 81st day of 2017. There are 284 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History
- On March 22, 1765, the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax. (The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.)
- On this date:
- In 1638, religious dissident Anne Hutchinson was expelled from the Massachusetts Bay Colony for defying Puritan orthodoxy.
- In 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
- In 1929, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel sank a Canadian-registered schooner, the I’m Alone, which was suspected of carrying bootleg liquor, in the Gulf of Mexico.
- In 1933, during Prohibition, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure to make wine and beer containing up to 3.2 percent alcohol legal.
- In 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.
- In 1958, movie producer Mike Todd, the husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor, and three other people, were killed in the crash of Todd’s private plane near Grants, New Mexico.
- In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson named Gen. William C. Westmoreland to be the U.S. Army’s new Chief of Staff.
- In 1978, Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act, fell to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- In 1987, a garbage barge, carrying 3,200 tons of refuse, left Islip, N.Y., on a six-month journey in search of a place to unload. (The barge was turned away by several states and three other countries until space was found back in Islip.)
- In 1991, high school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, was convicted in Exeter, N.H., of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
- In 1992, 27 people were killed when a USAir Fokker F-28 jetliner bound for Cleveland crashed on takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport; 24 people survived.
- In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
- Ten years ago:
- John and Elizabeth Edwards announced that her cancer had returned, but that the North Carolina Democrat planned to continue his presidential campaign.
- A rocket exploded 50 yards from U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a news conference in Baghdad’s Green Zone just minutes after Iraq’s prime minister said the visit showed the city was “on the road to stability.”
- Brian Joubert became the first Frenchman in 42 years to win the world title by taking the men’s event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Tokyo.
- Five years ago:
- Coroner’s officials ruled singer Whitney Houston died by drowning the previous February, but that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors.
- In a dramatic end to a 32-hour standoff, a French SWAT team slipped into the Toulouse apartment of an Islamic extremist suspected of seven killings, sparking a firefight that ended with the suspect jumping out the window and being fatally shot in the head.
- One year ago:
- Capping a remarkable visit to Cuba, President Barack Obama sat beside President Raul Castro at a baseball game between Cuba’s national team and the Tampa Bay Rays (the Rays won, 4-1); Obama left the game early to fly to Argentina for a state visit there.
- Suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system, killing 32 people.
- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton padded their delegate troves with victories in Arizona; Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders won caucuses in Utah and Idaho and Republican Ted Cruz claimed his party’s caucuses in Utah.
- Death claimed Rob Ford, the troubled former mayor of Toronto, at age 46; actress Rita Gam at age 88; and rapper Phife Dawg at age 45.
- Birthdays:
- Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 87.
- Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 87.
- Actor William Shatner is 86.
- Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 83.
- Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 82.
- Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 76.
- Singer-guitarist George Benson is 74.
- Jazz guitarist Melvin Sparks is 71.
- Writer James Patterson is 70.
- CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 69.
- Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 69.
- Actress Fanny Ardant is 68.
- Sportscaster Bob Costas is 65.
- Country singer James House is 62.
- Actress Lena Olin is 62.
- Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 60.
- Actor Matthew Modine is 58.
- Country musician Tim Beeler is 49.
- Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 46.
- Actor Will Yun Lee (Hawaii Five-0) is 46.
- Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stokjo is 45.
- Actor Guillermo Diaz is 42.
- Actress Anne Dudek is 42.
- Actor Cole Hauser is 42.
- Actress Kellie Williams is 41.
- Actress Reese Witherspoon is 41.
- Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 40.
- Actress Tiffany Dupont is 36.
- Rapper Mims is 36.
- Actress Constance Wu is 35.
- Actor James Wolk is 32.
- Rock musician Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) is 27.
- Thought for the day:
- “Kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.” — Joseph Joubert, French moralist (1754-1824).