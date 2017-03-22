Trump feels ‘somewhat’ vindicated after Nunes intel briefing



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said he felt “somewhat” vindicated on Wednesday, March 22, by statements by the House Intelligence Chairman, Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials.

“I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found,” the president said.

Trump claimed former President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper in 2016. But FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency said this week that there was no evidence to back up Trump’s assertions.