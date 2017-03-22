UK lawmaker hailed as hero for helping policeman



LONDON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 22, about the incident outside Britain’s Parliament (all times British Summer Time).

6:50 p.m.

One British lawmaker was hailed by some as a hero in the attack.

Conservative parliamentarian and Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the police officer who was stabbed and later died. About 10 yards away was the attacker who was shot dead by police after scaling the security wall toward Parliament’s grounds. Ellwood’s brother was killed in the Bali terror attack in 2002.

Ellwood, who served in the British military, applied pressure to the police officer’s multiple lacerations.

Photographs showed Ellwood’s bloodied hands and face from the police officer’s wounds while the alleged attacker was seen nearby.

6:20 p.m.

The Trump administration condemned the attacks involving a car rampage and knife attack. President Donald Trump was said to be monitoring developments.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said Americans applauded “the quick response of British police and first responders.”

A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge; the driver then stabbed a police officer outside Parliament. At least four people died, including the attacker and a police officer.

Spicer said the city of London and the British government have the “full support” of the U.S. as they investigate the attack.

A U.S. Homeland Security Department official said the security posture in the United States has not changed following the attack.

6:15 p.m.

The Italian interior ministry said the nation’s top security and intelligence officials will huddle in Rome on Thursday for “an evaluation of the terrorist threat” after the London attacks.

The ministry said minister Marco Minniti convened the Committee of Strategic Anti-terrorism Analyses following “the tragic facts in London.”

Italian security was already on high alert for a European Union summit bringing EU nation leaders to Rome Friday for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and a ceremony in the Italian capital Saturday.

Authorities have prepared for possible violence during several marches Saturday, which are expected to draw thousands of both pro-and anti-EU participants.

6:05 p.m.

Mark Rowley with London Metropolitan Police said some 20 people were wounded and Parliament was locked down. An additional search was performed to make certain no other attackers were in the area — though police believed there was only one attacker.

Rowley said the dead policeman was one of the armed officers who guard Parliament. The other victims were on Westminster Bridge.

“We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on,” Rowley said.

5:50 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both expressed their support and solidarity with Britain after the London attack.

“We are all concerned with terrorism,” Hollande told reporters during a visit in Villepinte, outside Paris. “France, which has been struck so hard lately, knows what the British people are suffering today.”

Hollande added that countries “must bring all the conditions to answer these attacks” and that “it is clear that it is at the European level, and even beyond that, that we must organize ourselves.”

French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said “it is a high place of democracy that has been attacked” and that France is “obviously ready to help.”

Merkel said she learned “with sorrow” of the incident and her thoughts were “with our British friends and all of the people of London,” in particular those who were injured.

“I want to say for Germany and its citizens: we stand firmly and resolutely by Great Britain’s side in the fight against all forms of terrorism,” she said.

5:45 p.m.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed sympathy to those injured and condolences to the relatives of those who died in the incident at Britain’s parliament, and underlined the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“We don’t split terrorism into categories; we consider it as absolute evil. At this moment, as always, our hearts are together with the British people, we feel their pain and speak again about the need to confront that evil,” she said.

5:40 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was absent from a “family photo” of officials attending a conference on the Islamic State group in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was also at the meeting, issued a statement offering his condolences to the victims.

“The American people send their thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Kingdom. We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference,” he said.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was ready to assist in any way.

“The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of our highest priorities. Our embassy in London is monitoring the situation closely,” he added.

5:25 p.m.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said French high school students were among the wounded in the attack.

In a tweet, Cazeneuve offered support to the British as well as to “the French students wounded, their families and their schoolmates.”

London is a common destination for French school trips.

5:15 p.m.

British port officials said they pulled a woman from the Thames River following the incident on Westminster Bridge.

The Port of London Authority said the woman was injured but alive.

Authorities said they closed the river between Vauxhall Bridge and Embankment while a major security operation was performed.

5:10 p.m.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May decided to chair a meeting of the government emergency committee to discuss the response to the terror incident.

The emergency committee known as Cobra coordinates the high-level response to serious incidents. It brings together government ministers with senior officials of the emergency services, and security and intelligence agencies.

Such meetings have been held after serious incidents such as the July 7, 2005, attack on London transport services.

Wednesday’s meeting was held in the briefing room of the Cabinet Office on Whitehall.

5:00 p.m.

London Ambulance Service officials said they treated at least 10 injured people on Westminster Bridge.

Officials said the first ambulance arrived within six minutes of the first call at 2:40 p.m. (1440 GMT).

Ambulances, an air ambulance, and a Hazardous Area Response Team were all sent to the scene.

One woman was confirmed dead, and a body was seen lying in the yard of Parliament, where an attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot by police.

People began leaving the Houses of Parliament about two hours after the incident.

4:50 p.m.

A senior police commander said the attack at London’s Parliament was declared a terrorist incident and “a full counterterrorism investigation is underway.”

Commander B.J. Harrington said “a number” of people were injured, including police officers.

He said additional police officers, armed and unarmed, would be deployed across London during the evening rush hour as part of efforts to keep people safe.

4:35 p.m.

The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh suspended its debate on a second independence referendum after the incident outside the British Parliament in London.

Scottish lawmakers had been planning to vote after two days of debate on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s call for another referendum on leaving the United Kingdom.

The debate was suspended after some members said it should be halted out of respect for victims of the attack.

Sturgeon tweeted that her thoughts were with everyone in Westminster “caught up in this dreadful incident.”

4:30 p.m.

Colleen Anderson of St Thomas’ Hospital said about a dozen people were hurt, some with “catastrophic” injuries, in the attack near Parliament.

“There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries,” Anderson said.

4:20 p.m.

Poland’s former foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, said he was in a taxi leaving Westminster and was checking his email when he heard something like a car crash, “something like a car hitting metal sheet.”

“I look up and I see that a person is lying on the pavement. I started my camera and I saw more people lying on the street and on the pavement,” Sikorski said on Poland’s TVN24.

“People started running up to them. I saw one person who gave no sign of life, another man was bleeding from his head. In all, I saw five people who were at least seriously injured,” he said.

“The taxi driver immediately called the emergency number. I heard ambulances within two or three minutes, so the rescue action was really very quick. There is a hospital near there.”

“It all happened so fast that there was no time to get scared,” said Sikorski who posted his video on Twitter.

4:05 p.m.

A U.S. State Department official said the attack was being closely monitored and urged Americans in London to avoid the area.

“We stand ready to assist in any way the U.K. authorities would find helpful,” spokesman Mark Toner said.

He added the U.S. Embassy in London was closely following the news and stood ready to help any affected Americans.

“Our hearts go out to those affected,” he said.

3:50 p.m.

Witness Rick Longley told the Press Association he saw a man stab a policeman.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.”

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.”

“I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

Lawmaker Adam Holloway told the AP he saw people running and immediately ran into his offices in Parliament to be with his staff. “A lot of us are locked in with our staff at the moment,” he said.

3:40 p.m.

British lawmaker Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.

“Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back,” he tweeted.

3:40 p.m.

Former Polish foreign minister Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that seemed to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Sikorski, a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, said he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being “mown down” by a car.

Sikorski told the BBC he “heard what I thought what I thought was just a collision and then I looked through the window of the taxi and someone down, obviously in great distress.”

“Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely.”

3:25 p.m.

A European security official said there was increased chatter on jihadi networks Tuesday following the UK’s adoption of an electronics ban aboard flights from certain mostly Muslim countries.

He said, however, there was no information that the incident was terror-related.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about ongoing security operations.