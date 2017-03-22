US, allies seek ways to up pressure on Islamic State group



WASHINGTON (AP) Top officials from the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group want to increase pressure on the group with U.S.-backed forces moving closer to retaking Mosul. They met on Wednesday, March 22, to plan the next objective in the campaign: the extremists’ self-declared capital in Syria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosted Iraq’s prime minister and top diplomats from the coalition partners in Washington. They discussed new ideas to expand the fight against IS and prepare for the aftermath of its defeat.

But they were unlikely to develop a new overall strategy. The Trump administration was still refining its anti-Islamic State approach, which will include some increase in U.S. military involvement.