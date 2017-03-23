2 bank workers, lawyer die in Wisconsin attack

WESTON, Wis. (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 23, about a Wednesday shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times Central Daylight Time).

1:45 p.m.

Authorities said the three civilians killed were two bank employees and an attorney.

A state Department of Justice official said Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62, died after being shot at Marathon Savings Bank. Sara H. Quirt Sann, 43, an attorney at a nearby law firm, also died.

Jason Weiland, 40, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, was the officer killed.

Authorities said the violence in a small cluster of towns about 90 miles west of Green Bay started with a domestic dispute at Marathon Savings Bank. Police took a suspect into custody late Wednesday afternoon an apartment building in Weston, but not before Weiland was fatally shot.

12:30 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the investigation said Weiland was shot as he approached the apartment complex in Weston, a small town about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the investigation.

Weiland was among officers responding after shootings were reported at the bank and law office earlier in Weston and the nearby town of Rothschild.

The Everest police department’s website listed Weiland as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His LinkedIn page noted he had also worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.

11:00 a.m.

A bouquet of flowers was left on a sidewalk outside the law firm where yellow crime-scene tape surrounded the two-story building and a police officer was sitting outside in a parked SUV.

Pat Palececk, who co-owns an electrical business near the law firm, said he was disturbed that an attack like this could happen in his town.

10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker extended his condolences to the families of the four people who were killed in the shootings.

Walker also extended his sympathies to the Everest Metropolitan Police Department and to the communities where the shootings happened, Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston.

8:25 a.m.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel commended the law enforcement response to the shootings.

Schimel issued a statement applauding the courage of officers who responded to the shootings.

He said Detective Weiland was protecting his community and will be forever remembered as a hero.