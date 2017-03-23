Delay on health vote sinks a stock rally



NEW YORK (AP) An early rally evaporated on Wall Street and left indexes slightly lower after a vote on the Republican-backed health care bill was delayed on Thursday, March 23.

Investors worry the setback will mean a longer wait for business-friendly policies like tax cuts.

Health care and energy stocks fell. Centene fell 4 percent and Baker Hughes lost 2.3 percent.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, fell 1 percent after several major companies said they would stop advertising on YouTube because their ads were appearing alongside offensive videos.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,656. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,345. The Nasdaq composite slid 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,817.

Small-company stocks rose.