Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukraine



KIEV, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian police said former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was shot and killed in Kiev on Thursday, March 23.

Ukrainian police said Voronenkov was shot by an unidentified gunman at the entrance of an upscale hotel in the Ukrainian capital.

Voronenkov, 45, a former member of the communist faction in the lower house of the Russian parliament, had moved to Ukraine last fall and had been granted Ukrainian citizenship.

Voronenkov left Russia with his wife, singer Maria Maksakova, who was also a lawmaker. He said he had to leave Russia because of persecution by Russian security agencies and had renounced his Russian citizenship.