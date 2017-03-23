Lockheed Martin moving F-16 production to South Carolina



GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Lockheed Martin will move production of F-16 fighter jets from Texas to South Carolina.

News media outlets report the company was moving production of F-16s to Greenville, S.C., to make room for expanded production of the newer F-35 jet fighters in Fort Worth, Texas.

A company spokeswoman said the move would create about 250 jobs in Greenville.

Defense One reported the United States has not purchased F-16s since 1999, but Lockheed Martin has orders from several countries. F-16 fighter jets first entered service in 1979.

Lockheed Martin Greenville spokeswoman Leslie Farmer said the last F-16 in Texas should be completed in September. Farmer said it will take about two years to begin production in Greenville.

Lockheed Martin currently employs about 500 people in Greenville providing maintenance, repairs, and overhauls.