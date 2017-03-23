Man, 75, dies of wounds from London attack



LONDON (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 23, about Wednesday’s attack outside Britain’s Parliament (all times British Summer Time).

9:20 p.m.

London police said a 75-year-old man injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge died of his wounds.

Police said life support was withdrawn from the man and his family was notified.

The announcement brought the death toll to four. The man identified as the driver of the car that ran over pedestrians on the bridge was also killed by police after he jumped out of the car and fatally stabbed a police officer.

7:45 p.m.

Several thousand people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and their families, and to show London’s unity in the face of the attack.

Dignitaries, police and clergy, including Buddhist monks in brown robes, gathered on the steps leading to the National Gallery. There was a strong sense of solidarity and camaraderie, with Muslims mingling with Jews and people stopping to thank the police for their work. After speeches and a minute’s silence — the crowd was so quiet that Big Ben could be heard chiming in the distance — the home secretary, mayor, and acting police commissioner lit three oversize candles to applause from the crowd

Sughra Ahmed, a Muslim woman who traveled from northwest England for the vigil, said she had been reduced to tears on the square by a woman who went out of her way to embrace her.

“Britain is one,” she said. “An attack on one is an attack on us all.”

6:20 p.m.

Lights depicting the British Union flag were projected onto Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in a show of solidarity after the deadly attack outside London’s Parliament.

The night before, the Eiffel Tower in Paris switched its lights off and went dark to honor those killed in the attack.

Those injured in the rampage included many tourists from around the world, including one from Germany and three French schoolchildren.

6:10 p.m.

British police said eight people were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in connection to the Westminster attack.

Seven were arrested overnight. Police said they included a woman arrested in east London; a man and a woman arrested in Birmingham; and a woman and three men arrested at a different location in Birmingham.

In addition, a man was arrested Thursday morning at a third address in Birmingham.

None had been charged yet and they were not identified. Their ages range from 21 to 58.

The Met Police also said there had been searches in Brighton and southeast London while other searches were underway at addresses in Birmingham, east London, and in Wales.

5:55 p.m.

Jordan’s government spokesman said the deadly attack in the U.K. claimed by the extremist group Islamic State underscored the need for “coming all together to fight this evil.”

Jordan is part of a U.S.-led military coalition against IS, which controls territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Jordan “strongly condemns” the attack and stood with Britain “in these difficult days.”

He said his country was fighting the group militarily and ideologically, and that “this evil and terrorism will be defeated sooner than later.”

5:05 p.m.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the fact that victims from the London attack came from 11 countries showed that “an attack on London is an attack on the world.”

Johnson, who was in New York to preside over the U.N. Security Council, told reporters he was confident the extremists would be defeated “because our values are superior — freedom, democracy, the equality of human beings under the law.”

He said countries everywhere were uniting to defeat those responsible and their “bankrupt and odious ideology.”

During meetings in Washington on Wednesday and at the United Nations, Johnson said he had seen countries including from the Islamic world coming together to defeat the Islamic State extremist group “and I think that will have a big effect.”

But Johnson said extremists must be defeated “in the hearts and minds” of their followers. He said Internet providers and social media companies must take responsibility, and remove sites that were radicalizing people.

4:50 p.m.

Iwona Romek, who said she lived for about five months next door to the man identified as the assailant in the attack, said he had a wife and young child and appeared like a “normal family man who liked to take care of his garden.”

Romek, a former neighbor of Khalid Masood, 52, in Birmingham, central England, took one look at a photo of the attacker on a stretcher and said, “that is 100 percent him.”

The home where Masood lived until he abruptly moved just after Christmas was raided by police late Wednesday.

Romek said Masood would walk his child, around 6 years old, to school in the morning, and that he rarely left in the evening. But one day she saw him packing their belongings in the black van he bought to replace a red Fiat, and then they were gone, months after moving in.

4:30 p.m.

Theresa May’s spokesman said the British prime minister visited a London hospital to meet victims of the attack.

Spokesman James Slack said May also met hospital staff and thanked them.

He said the 40-minute visit was private and he did not disclose what hospital May visited.

3:45 p.m.

Officials with car rental company Enterprise confirmed the car used in the attack was owned by them and rented in Birmingham.

The company said in a statement the car `”sed in the tragic attack in London yesterday afternoon was one of ours.”

The statement indicated an employee identified the vehicle after seeing the license plate in an online image. The company checked and immediately contacted authorities.

“Our thoughts are very much with the victims of this terrible tragedy,” the company’s statement read.

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the Utah man killed in the London attack.

Trump tweeted that Kurt Cochran was “a great American,” adding, “my prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a special European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge.

A Trump administration official said the president had spoken with British Prime Minister May and offered U.S. assistance.

3:35 p.m.

In identifying Khalid Masood as the attacked, British police said he was born in southeastern England and was most recently living in the West Midlands, in central England.

Police said Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn’t the subject of any current investigation and “there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.”

He had been arrested previously for assault, possession of offensive weapons, and public order offenses.

His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

3:10 p.m.

Spain’s royal family expressed condolences for the victims of the attack.

“Spain feels very close to the United Kingdom in this moment of pain,” King Felipe VI wrote in a telegram to Queen Elizabeth II.

The king expressed “deep sorrow — for a despicable act that violates the fundamental values that sustain our democracy and our societies.”

He added that he wished for “normality to return to life in London.”

Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, are scheduled to pay the first Spanish royal visit to Britain in three decades in June.

3:05 p.m.

The prime minister of Israel, which has faced a wave of Palestinian assaults on civilians and soldiers since 2015, condemned “the murderous terror attack in London.”

“The citizens of Israel were among the first to face the challenge of vehicular ramming and stabbing attacks,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In a statement he sent condolences to the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

“We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the citizens of Britain and the entire civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism,” he said.

Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, car ramming, and shootings, since September 2015. Israeli forces have killed 238 Palestinians during the same period, most identified by Israel as assailants involved in the attacks.

3:00 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader talked by telephone with British Prime Minister May during which he expressed Turkey’s solidarity with Britain in the fight against terrorism.

Officials from Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader also told May that Turkey shared Britain’s pain over the attack in London.

The officials also said the two leaders reasserted their “determination” to jointly combat terrorism and share intelligence.

2:50 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Johnson, speaking on behalf of the U.N. Security Council, strongly condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack” in London that killed or seriously injured “many innocent people.”

Presiding at a meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body, Johnson opened the session with the statement on behalf of the council’s 15 members. He then asked everyone in the packed chamber to stand in silent tribute to the victims.

The British minister was in Washington at the time of the attack near Parliament.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council and Johnson decided to go ahead with plans to travel to New York to preside over meetings on Somalia and later on South Sudan.

2:40 p.m.

Italian Olympic boxer Vincenzo Mangiacapre demonstrated how an unidentified attacker killed a policeman on the grounds of Parliament in front of the shocked members of his boxing team.

The killer, he said, had a knife in each hand and used them like drumsticks plunging into policeman Keith Palmer.

“He gave him around 10 stabs in the back, then he left the policeman and came toward us,” the 2012 Olympic light welterweight bronze medalist said.

Mangiacapre and other members of the Italia Thunder boxing team were touring the grounds of Parliament when the lethal attack unfolded. They were in London preparing for a World Series boxing match against a British team, Lionhearts.

1:35 p.m.

European Union Security Commissioner Julian King suggested there could be a link between the London attack and the suicide bombings in Brussels exactly one year ago.

“I don’t think it was a complete accident that this attack took place on the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks,” King said .

He did not say whether the link went beyond that both took place on March 22. The attacks on Brussels’ airport and subway last year killed 32 people.

King also said that “the methodology of the London attacker fits into a pattern of behavior which we have seen before” in vehicle attacks in Berlin and Nice last year.

King, who is from Britain, added that “the terrorist threat remains extremely high across Europe.”

1:25 p.m.

British police said Westminster Bridge was reopened to traffic less than 24 hours after the attack.

The busy bridge is a popular tourist site for visitors seeking selfies near Parliament and the London Eye.

1:20 p.m.

Italy’s ambassador to Britain said an Italian tourist who was injured when she was hit by the assailant’s vehicle was doing better.

The Italian news agency ANSA, reporting from London, quoted Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano, as saying she told him she had lost consciousness for about 10 minutes after being struck by the car’s bumper. The ambassador visited the woman in the hospital.

The woman, a tourist from Rome, underwent surgery for a compound leg fracture. She also suffered less serious injuries to two of her vertebrae near her neck and head trauma.

12:55 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II said her “thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy” were with those affected by the attack.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others,” the monarch said.

She also sent a message of apology to London’s police force after plans to have her preside over the opening of the New Scotland Yard building were cancelled following the attack.

The queen said in the statement she looked forward “to visiting at a later date.”

12:40 p.m.

A British lawmaker choked back tears as he remembered his friendship with the police officer killed in the attack.

His voice breaking, Conservative legislator James Cleverly called for Constable Keith Palmer to receive posthumous recognition for his “gallantry and sacrifice.”

He said he first met Palmer 25 years ago as “Gunner Keith Palmer” when both men served in the Royal Artillery.

The 48-year-old police officer was “a strong, professional public servant and it was a delight to meet him again only a few months after being elected,” Cleverly said.

Prime Minister May said Palmer had “paid the ultimate sacrifice here at the heart of our democracy” and that the suggestion of posthumous recognition would be considered.

12:35 p.m.

The Islamic State group announced the attack was carried out by one of its “soldiers.”

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said the person who carried out the “attack in front of the British parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State.”

It added the person “carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition.”

IS has called on its supporters to carry out attacks against citizens of the U.S.-led coalition that has been targeting the group since 2014.

Responsible for numerous bloody attacks around the globe, IS also previously claimed certain attacks in a show of opportunism.

12:30 p.m.

Armed police officers were seen outside Sweden’s Parliament and the government’s headquarters following the London attack.

Parliament’s head of security told Expressen daily that safety measures were taken “in consultation with the police” and Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency “due to the event in London.”

The Sapo agency had not changed the threat assessment against Sweden. In neighboring Denmark, the Security and Intelligence Service said the situation did not cause any change to the assessment of the terror threat against Denmark, “which remains serious.” In Copenhagen, Denmark, heavily armed police also were seen outside the Danish Parliament.

12:25 p.m.

A Romanian diplomat said a woman who plunged into the Thames when the SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge had successfully undergone surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain. She was listed in a critical state.

Romania’s Ambassador to Britain, Dan Mihalache, told national news agency Agerpres the woman had major problems with her lungs.

He said the woman, who has not been named, was transferred to another London hospital that was better equipped to deal with her injuries.

Mihalache said the woman’s family was traveling to London. The woman and her boyfriend were on vacation in the British capital to celebrate his birthday. The boyfriend suffered a foot fracture.

12:00 p.m.

Pope Francis sent prayers and solidarity to victims of the London attack.

In a telegram of condolence, Francis said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the “tragedy” in central London.

He said he was praying for “divine strength and peace” for the families of the injured and dead.

11:35 p.m.

The world’s largest body of Islamic nations and the Saudi king condemned the attack in London, saying they reject such acts of terrorism.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, who heads the Saudi-headquartered organization, said acts of terrorism contradict the fundamentals of Islam. The OIC is comprised of 57 Muslim-majority countries from around the world.

Meanwhile, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council — which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman — described the attack as “a terrible crime that is incompatible with all values and principles of humanity.”

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to British Prime Minister May in which he said the kingdom “strongly condemns this terrorist act.”

London is a popular destination for thousands of Saudi and Arab Gulf tourists.

11:20 a.m.

Spanish politicians gathered on parliament’s steps in Madrid for a minute’s silence for the victims of the London attack, among them a British national with Spanish ancestry.

At the same hour, officials and residents of the northwestern town of Betanzos stood in silence in memory of Aysha Frade, 43, one of the attack victims and whose mother was born in the town.

In a note on its Facebook page, a town official noted that “Aysha was the daughter of a Betanzos resident and was linked by family and emotionally to our town.”

Frade was teaching Spanish in London.

Betanzos declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Flags at the town hall and the parliament building were flown at half-staff.

11:15 a.m.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman condemned the attack, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Bahram Ghasemi expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims.

Ghasemi underlined that Iran invites all countries to form a coalition and foster cooperation aimed at tackling terrorism. He added that terrorism was not limited to geographical boundaries.

11:10 a.m.

A 26-year-old Portuguese man was among the injured on Westminster Bridge.

Francisco Lopes told Portuguese channel TVI that he heard shouts behind him as he walked across the bridge and when he turned around he was struck by the vehicle which had mounted the sidewalk.

He said he lost consciousness and woke up wracked with pain. He sustained cuts on a knee and a hand but was released from Chelsea-Westminster hospital after treatment. “I was lucky,” said Lopes, who lives in London with his mother.

11:00 a.m.

Britain’s prime minister said people from 11 countries were hospitalized after the attack outside Parliament.

Theresa May said 12 Britons, 3 French, 2 Romanians, 4 South Koreans, 1 German, 1 Pole, 1 Irish, 1 Chinese, 1 Italian, 1 American, and 2 Greeks required hospital treatment. Police earlier said that seven of the 29 who were hospitalized were in critical condition.

10:45 a.m.

Prime Minister May said “millions of acts of normality” were the best response to terrorism.

In the House of Commons, May saluted the “everyday actions” of “millions people — going about their days and getting on with their lives.”

Though streets around Parliament were cordoned off, the vast majority of London was open and bustling as usual. Parliament resumed sitting Thursday, less than 24 hours after the attack.

May said the resolve of ordinary people showed “our values will prevail.”

10:35 a.m.

Prime Minister May delivered a defiant message after the deadly attack, saying “we are not afraid.”

May told lawmakers in the House of Commons that “yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal.”

She called the car and knife rampage “an attack on free people everywhere.”

10:30 a.m.

France’s foreign minister said three French teenagers hospitalized after the attack were not in life-threatening condition.

After visiting the victims in London, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said democratic nations should not be cowed by this kind of attack.

“We must say no to those who want to kill our democracy,” he told reporters. “We will not put up walls.”

Ayrault said authorities should fight against the radicalization of young people and against the Islamic State group in particular. Ayrault was at a meeting in Washington about fighting IS when the London attack occurred.

10:25 a.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police officer Palmer “was doing the job he loved and protecting our city, protecting Parliament, protecting Londoners, unarmed, and he died in the course of his duty. And I pay tribute to him.”

Khan said there had been “13 occasions over the last three or four years where attempts to terrorize us, to kill and to maim, have been thwarted.”

10:05 a.m.

Britain’s defense secretary praised the work of police officers after the attack.

Michael Fallon said a “very urgent investigation” had been going on around the clock to determine whether “anybody else was involved.”

Police earlier said they believed the attacker acted alone and was “inspired by international terrorism.”

9:40 a.m.

The British Parliament observed a minute of silence to remember the dead victims of the attack.

The sitting on Thursday was an important act of defiance, showing a commitment to the values at the core of the nation’s government.

Parliament was put into lockdown after the attack.

8:40 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack underlined the need for pooling global efforts against terrorism.

In a letter to British Prime Minister May released by the Kremlin, Putin said the “forces of terror are acting in an increasingly treacherous and cynical way.”

He emphasized that “it’s necessary to unite efforts of all members of international community to confront the terror threat.”

Putin offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to those injured in the attack.

4:10 a.m.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the attack was the first subject of discussion when he met with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia in Canberra.

“Together, we send our condolences to the prime minister of the U.K. and together we condemn terrorism and we stand against all forms of terrorism,” Li said.

The Chinese leader added that “there cannot be continued instability in the world.”

12:15 a.m.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said five South Koreans in their 50s and 60s were among those injured in the attack.

A ministry official said the five were hurt when they were caught up in a stampede of people trying to escape the attack.

The official said four of the South Koreans suffered broken bones and other injuries and a woman in her late 60s needed an operation to treat a head injury.