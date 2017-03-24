House Rules Committee send Republican healthcare bill to House floor



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, March 24 about the effort in Congress to pass a health care bill (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

12:40 p.m.

Democrats and some veterans groups said a provision of the Republican health care bill could raise costs for millions of veterans who use tax credits to buy private insurance.

An amendment to the bill would make veterans who are not enrolled in government care ineligible for health-care tax credits.

Republicans said the veterans’ provision could be added back into the bill later.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost both legs in combat in Iraq, said Republicans either were “intentionally sacrificing veterans and putting them on a chopping block” or wrote the bill so “haphazardly” they didn’t know what was in it.

Minnesota Rep. Tim Walz, the top Democrat on the House Veterans Affairs panel, called the Republican plan “shameful” and said it would leave many veterans without affordable insurance options.

12:30 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan arrived at The White House to brief President Donald Trump on the state of play on the health care bill.

The visit came ahead of the showdown vote on the legislation later in the day on Friday.

The outcome looked dicey with the legislation apparently still short of votes around midday, and few public signs that the situation would change.

A group of conservative hold-outs had yet to swing in favor despite lobbying from Trump and others, while opposition also came from moderate-leaning and rank-and-file Republicans.

The legislation was the Republican Party’s long-promised bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Trump decided Thursday that negotiations were over and it was time to vote.

12:25 p.m.

House Democrats continued to make the vote on the House Republican health plan personal for their right-wing counterparts.

After each Republican spoke on the House floor in favor of the bill, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., cited the number of people in their congressional district who would lose health insurance under the bill.

Under the bill, 24 million fewer people would have health insurance by 2026, according to congressional estimates.

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, proclaimed that a vote against the bill would be “a vote against freedom.”

Yarmuth replied that the bill would result in 50,100 people from his Higgins’ congressional district losing health coverage.

Republicans disputed the numbers. They noted that Yarmuth got his congressional district estimates from the Center for American Progress, a liberal advocacy group.

11:05 a.m.

Republicans pushed their health care overhaul past an initial procedural hurdle in the House. That moved the chamber toward a climactic final vote that was set to be a big gamble for President Trump and congressional leaders.

Friday’s procedural vote was 230-194.

The early vote inserted changes into the measure that leaders hoped would win over unhappy Republicans. It would improve Medicaid benefits for some older and handicapped people and abolish coverage requirements that former President Obama’s 2010 law imposes on insurers.

It remained uncertain whether Republican leaders had enough votes to prevail on final passage.

Conservatives’ criticism was that the Republican bill didn’t do enough to erase Obamacare. Republican moderates were unhappy that it would cause millions of voters to lose coverage and boost medical costs for others.

Democrats were solidly opposed.

10:45 a.m.

President Trump said, “we’ll see what happens,” in response to a question about what would happen if the vote on the Republican-backed health care bill failed in the House.

Trump offered his support for House Speaker Paul Ryan at a White House event announcing the presidential permit about the Keystone XL pipeline. When asked if Ryan should remain as speaker if the bill fails, the president said, “Yes.”

The White House and Republican leaders said the vote would be tight and it’s unclear if the legislation would pass.

8:40 a.m.

President Trump told lawmakers who opposed abortion that a vote against the health care bill would favor Planned Parenthood.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!” the president tweeted Friday.

In a bid to coax support from conservatives, House leaders proposed a fresh amendment that would repeal former President Obama’s requirement that insurers cover 10 specified services like maternity and mental health care.

Conservatives demanded the removal of those and other conditions the law imposed on insurers, arguing they would drive up premiums.

The president met with members of the Freedom Caucus Thursday in an effort to win them over. But the vote was postponed after administration officials fell short.

8:25 a.m.

President Trump endorsed the Republican proposal on health care as “a great plan,” ahead of a make-or-break vote in the House.

“After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!” the president tweeted Friday.

The vote was originally scheduled for late Thursday but was postponed after administration officials failed to convince skeptical conservative Republicans to support the bill.

Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with Republican holdouts and was determined to pursue the rest of his agenda, win or lose.

7:50 a.m.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said he had “a lot of confidence” in President Trump’s ability to salvage a congressional Republican health care plan, but wared that Trump “also wants to move on” if the deal collapses.

“He’s a tremendous closer. I wouldn’t count him out,” Mulvaney said of the president Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Mulvaney delivered a similar message to House Republicans Thursday night, warning that Trump would turn to other priorities such as a tax overhaul if the health plan pushed by House Speaker Ryan was rejected by rebels in his own party.

Mulvaney also rejected a new Congressional Budget Office analysis that warned the latest health plan version would reduce cost savings by $200 billion.

“The CBO score is just wrong on that,” Mulvaney said.

7:55 a.m.

A lack of women in a photo of negotiations over the Republican health care bill that was tweeted out by Vice President Mike Pence drew criticism from Democrats.

The photo showed Vice President Pence at the center of a conference table during negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus. About two dozen men could be seen in the photo and not a single woman.

Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray drew attention to the absence of women in the room by retweeting the photo and sarcastically adding, “A rare look inside the GOP’s women’s health caucus.”

A repeal of a maternity care requirement among the concessions the Freedom Caucus is demanding in exchange for support of the bill.