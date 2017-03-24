Pelosi mocks GOP after health care bill fails



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, March 24, about the effort in Congress to pass the Republican health care bill (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:50 p.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mocked House Republicans for failing to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law.

“Quite frankly I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months. They have absolutely no record of accomplishment,” Pelosi said of President Donald Trump and the majority Republicans in Congress

At the White House, Trump blamed Democrats for the defeat of the bill. He noted that no Democrat supported the bill.

“We’ll take credit for that,” Pelosi said.

4:40 p.m.

President Trump said he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails.

Trump told reporters he would be “open to it” if Democrats wanted to work on a bipartisan measure. He predicted the current law would soon collapse.

The president said he has a great relationship with the Republican Party and wasn’t going to speak badly about Republican lawmakers. Still, he said he was a little surprised by the bill’s rejection from the conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus.

Trump also said he “never said repeal and replace it within 64 days,” though he repeatedly promised during the campaign to do it on Day One of his term.

4:30 p.m.

In his first comments about the failure of the signature legislative item a short time after a House vote on the bill was cancelled, the president told reporters in the Oval Office “we were very close” and tried to blame Democrats, through Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

He also predicted the Affordable Care Act would soon implode, forcing Democrats to join the Republicans at the negotiating table.

4:30 p.m.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the collapse of the healthcare bill meant former President Obama’s health care law would be around for the foreseeable future.

Ryan addressed reporters minutes after Republican leaders abruptly shelved the legislation, which averted likely defeat for the bill. But it still dealt a damaging setback to President Trump, Ryan, and an entire party that has long said it wants to annul Obama’s statute.

Ryan said pulling the bill was “a setback, no two ways about it.”

The speaker chided Republicans who refused to back the legislation for being too inflexible. He said lawmakers must be “willing to give a little to get something done.”

Many conservative and moderate Republicans opposed the legislation.

1:55 p.m.

The Trump administration quit expressing confidence that the upcoming House vote on health care would be successful.

Instead, spokesman Sean Spicer said the president was confident that his staff had done “every single thing possible” to corral the 216 votes needed to pass legislation to repeal the Obama-era health care law.

House lawmakers and aides said the bill was short of support before the vote Trump insisted be held.

1:30 p.m.

Presidential spokesman Spicer said Trump was looking forward to the House passing the bill and it expected a House vote by mid-afternoon.

Spicer said the president met with House Speaker Ryan to “discuss the way forward” on the bill.

He said the president had “left everything on the field” on the bill.

1:20 p.m.

House Republican leaders were short of the votes needed for their healthcare overhaul bill hours ahead of the vote demanded by President Trump.

That was the word from lawmakers and congressional aides as Speaker Ryan met with the president at the White House to deliver the sobering news.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence met near the Capitol with recalcitrant members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in a last-ditch effort to secure support.

“As of right now, I’m not sure that we are across the finish line. We’ve still got three or four hours and there’s still discussions happening,” Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told reporters.