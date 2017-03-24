Today in History: March 24

Friday, March 24, is the 83rd day of 2017. There are 282 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 24, 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
- On this date:
- In 1832, a mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacked, tarred and feathered Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.
- In 1913, New York’s Palace Theatre, the legendary home of vaudeville, opened on Broadway.
- In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill granting future independence to the Philippines.
- In 1944, in occupied Rome, the Nazis executed more than 300 civilians in reprisal for an attack by Italian partisans the day before that had killed 32 German soldiers.
- In 1958, rock-and-roll singer Elvis Presley was inducted into the Army in Memphis, Tennessee.
- In 1965, Ranger 9, a lunar probe launched three days earlier by NASA, crashed into the moon (as planned) after sending back more than 5,800 video images.
- In 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
- Also in 1976, British war hero Field Marshal Viscount Montgomery, 88, died in Alton, Hampshire, England.
- In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
- In 1997, at the 69th Annual Academy Awards, The English Patient won best picture and director (Anthony Minghella); Frances McDormand won best actress for Fargo while Geoffrey Rush won best actor for Shine.
- In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country.
- Also in 1999, thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.
- In 2002, at the 74th Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first black actress to win an Oscar for a leading role for her work in Monster’s Ball, while Denzel Washington became the second black actor, after Sidney Poitier, to win in the best actor category for Training Day.
- A Beautiful Mind won four Oscars, including best picture and best director for Ron Howard.
- In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.
- Ten years ago:
- The U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to impose new sanctions against Iran for its refusal to stop enriching uranium.
- Japan’s Miki Ando won the women’s title at the World Figure Skating Championship in Tokyo, leading a 1-2 finish for the host country with Mao Asada second.
- Five years ago:
- Rick Santorum won the Louisiana Republican presidential primary, beating front-runner Mitt Romney in yet another conservative Southern state.
- Nine people, including a woman celebrating her 26th birthday and seven children at a family slumber party, died when fire tore through a two-story home in Charleston, West Virginia.
- Former Vice President Dick Cheney, with a long history of cardiovascular problems, underwent a heart transplant at a Virginia hospital.
- One year ago:
- A U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
- Republican Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill making Indiana the second state to ban abortions because of fetal genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome.
- Comedian Garry Shandling died at age 66; writer Earl Hamner Jr., creator of The Waltons, died at age 92.
- Birthdays:
- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 98.
- Actor William Smith is 84.
- Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 78.
- Actor R. Lee Ermey is 73.
- Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 70.
- Rock musician Lee Oskar is 69.
- Singer Nick Lowe is 68.
- Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 66.
- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 66.
- Comedian Louie Anderson is 64.
- Actress Donna Pescow is 63.
- Actor Robert Carradine is 63.
- Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 61.
- Actress Kelly LeBrock is 57.
- Rhythm-and-blues DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry (Ghostown DJs) is 56.
- TV personality Star Jones is 55.
- Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 53.
- Actor Peter Jacobson is 52.
- Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 47.
- Actress Lauren Bowles is 47.
- Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 47.
- Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 47.
- Actress Megyn Price is 46.
- Actor Jim Parsons is 44.
- Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 43.
- Actress Alyson Hannigan is 43.
- NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 41.
- Actress Olivia Burnette is 40.
- Actress Jessica Chastain is 40.
- Actor Amir Arison is 39.
- Actress Lake Bell is 38.
- Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 37.
- Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 37.
- Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is 27
- Thought for the day: “Man must cease attributing his problems to his environment, and learn again to exercise his will _ his personal responsibility in the realm of faith and morals.” — Albert Schweitzer, German-born missionary and Nobel laureate (1875-1965).