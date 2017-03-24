Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said “it’s a great day for American jobs” after his administration issued a permit to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, March 24.

The decision marked a reversal from the Obama administration and cleared the way for the $8 billion project to be completed.

The president said the decision would usher in a “new era” of American energy policy and would reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil.

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline’s fate.

It’s one of several steps the administration was expected to take in the coming weeks to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.