Homeland Security secretary stresses keeping US safe



DETROIT (AP) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he told members of the Detroit area’s Arab-American and Latino communities that he was committed to keeping the country safe without targeting anyone based on a person’s ethnicity or religious affiliation.

The retired Marine general spoke to reporters after the private meetings on Monday, March 27, in Detroit’s suburbs. He also toured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Detroit just across the river from Canada.

President Donald Trump has focused on building a wall at the Mexico border in an effort to boost security. He also wants to restrict immigration from six majority-Muslim countries, but federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked his revised executive order on the topic.

Messages left with some people who attended the meeting were not immediately returned.