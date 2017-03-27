Latest from KNTU:

Homeland Security secretary stresses keeping US safe

0
By on · News


DETROIT (AP) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he told members of the Detroit area’s Arab-American and Latino communities that he was committed to keeping the country safe without targeting anyone based on a person’s ethnicity or religious affiliation.

The retired Marine general spoke to reporters after the private meetings on Monday, March 27, in Detroit’s suburbs. He also toured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Detroit just across the river from Canada.

President Donald Trump has focused on building a wall at the Mexico border in an effort to boost security. He also wants to restrict immigration from six majority-Muslim countries, but federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked his revised executive order on the topic.

Messages left with some people who attended the meeting were not immediately returned.

Share.

Related Posts