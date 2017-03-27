Kids among residents who escaped Oakland fire



OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Developments on Monday, March 27, about a residential fire in Oakland, California (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

9:15 a.m.

A resident of the West Oakland building said he was awakened shortly after 4:00 a.m. to screams of a fire.

Ruben Deon Mitchell Jr. said he opened the door to smoke in the hallway and heard children hollering from the second floor. He told them to use the fire escape, which he said they did.

Officials said 50 or 60 residents lived in the three-story building that was still smoldering as firefighters continued to pour water to douse the flames.

Residents also included a 9-year-old boy who escaped in his underwear and socks. Red Cross volunteers found him a pair of sweatpants.

Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December 2016.

8:00 a.m.

An Oakland battalion chief said he feared one person died in the fire.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan said rescuers spotted what looked like a body on the third floor, but crews had to retreat before they could confirm it.

Logan said the West Oakland building housed people recovering from addiction. He also said crews rescued seven people. Others told KTVU-TV reporters that they escaped on their own.