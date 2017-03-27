NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through Feb. 2018



NEW YORK (AP) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio decided the globally popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will remain in place through February 2018.

“Fearless Girl” features a 4-foot ponytailed girl in a windblown dress standing on Department of Transportation property and got an extended new permit through the department’s art program.

On Monday, March 27, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., led a news conference in front of City Hall to honor the artist, Kristen Visbal, and State Street Global Advisors, the asset management firm that commissioned the work.

The statue was installed in early March to highlight the issue of gender disparity on corporate boards. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.