Senate intel panel confirms Kushner’s offer



WASHINGTON (AP) The top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee said President Donald Trump’s son-in-law voluntarily agreed to be interviewed as part of their ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin.

Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a joint statement they were committed to follow the facts wherever the investigation leads them.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed Kushner had volunteered to answer questions about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials.

The senators said the timing of Kushner’s testimony had not yet been determined.

Meantime, a Russian state bank official said meetings were held with Kushner, as part of a series of meetings on future strategies.

Vnesheconombank or VEB said in statement carried by state RIA Novosti news agency that officials met with Kushner last year as part of “road show” discussions with representatives of leading financial institutions in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It said the meetings focused on global development banks’ strategies and perspective sectors.

Spicer said Kushner was “doing his job” by reaching out to foreign officials.