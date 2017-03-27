Trump convenes panel on empowering women in business



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said empowering and promoting women in business are priorities in his administration.

In a round-table discussion, on Monday, March 27, the president told a group of female business owners that his team plans to work on barriers women face. He said his administration will also try to make childcare more affordable and accessible.

The gathering came on the first workday since the Republican-led plan to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law was pulled before a House vote, a major setback for the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has decided to focus on another campaign priority: creating jobs and economic issues.