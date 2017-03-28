2 accused of trying to sell a baby online for $3K



ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) Authorities said a Tennessee couple is accused of trying to sell a 5-month-old baby online for $3,000.

Local news outlets reported the Greene County sheriff said Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, and John David Cain, 26, were arrested Friday, March 24, on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said authorities were alerted after another couple saw an ad posted on Craigslist listing the infant for sale.

Hankins said an undercover officer contacted Greer and Cain and was given the price for the child. He said the couple then met with the agent at a store, exchanged the baby for cash, and the couple were then arrested.

Hankins said the child is in state custody.