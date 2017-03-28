Today in History: March 28

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, March 28, is the 87th day of 2017. There are 278 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 28, 1942, during World War II, British naval forces staged a successful raid on the Nazi-occupied French port of St. Nazaire in Operation Chariot, destroying the only dry dock on the Atlantic coast capable of repairing the German battleship Tirpitz.
- On this date:
- In 1834, the U.S. Senate voted to censure President Andrew Jackson for the removal of federal deposits from the Bank of the United States.
- In 1896, the opera Andrea Chenier, by Umberto Giordano, premiered in Milan, Italy.
- In 1898, the Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled that a child born in the United States to Chinese immigrants was a U.S. citizen.
- In 1930, the names of the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora were changed to Istanbul and Ankara.
- In 1935, the notorious Nazi propaganda film Triumph des Willens (Triumph of the Will), directed by Leni Riefenstahl, premiered in Berlin with Adolf Hitler present.
- In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.
- In 1955, John Marshall Harlan II was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
- In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C. at age 78.
- In 1977, Rocky won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for Network while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.
- In 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pa.
- In 1987, Maria von Trapp, whose life story inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music, died in Morrisville, Vt., at age 82.
- In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of U.S. Olympic legend Jesse Owens.
- Ten years ago:
- Iran aired a video of 15 British sailors and marines who were captured five days earlier; the lone female captive, Faye Furney, wearing a white tunic and a black head scarf, said the British boats had “trespassed” in Iranian waters while patrolling for smugglers near the mouth of the Shatt al-Arab, a disputed waterway. (The crew members were released a week later.)
- In the Philippines, dozens of children were taken hostage on a bus by a day-care center owner armed with grenades and guns; the crisis ended peacefully 10 hours later with the hostage-taker’s surrender.
- Five years ago:
- The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up three days of public arguments on President Barack Obama’s historic health care law.
- On the last day of his visit, Pope Benedict XVI demanded more freedom for the Roman Catholic Church in communist-run Cuba and preached against “fanaticism” in an unusually political sermon before hundreds of thousands at Revolution Plaza.
- Bluegrass legend and banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, 88, died in Nashville, Tenn.
- One year ago:
- The FBI said it had successfully used a mysterious technique without Apple Inc.’s help to hack into the iPhone used by a gunman in a mass shooting in California, effectively ending a pitched court battle.
- Officers shot and wounded a man who had pulled a weapon at a security checkpoint as he entered the underground U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.
- Winston Moseley, the man convicted of the 1964 stabbing death of bar manager Kitty Genovese, died at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, at age 81.
- Actor James Noble, 94, died in Norwalk, Connecticut.
- Birthdays:
- Former White House national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski is 89.
- Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 81.
- Country musician Charlie McCoy is 76.
- Movie director Mike Newell is 75.
- Actress Conchata Ferrell is 74.
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 72.
- Actress Dianne Wiest is 71.
- Country singer Reba McEntire is 62.
- Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 59.
- Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 51.
- Actress Tracey Needham is 50.
- Actor Max Perlich is 49.
- Movie director Brett Ratner is 48.
- Country singer Rodney Atkins is 48.
- Actor Vince Vaughn is 47.
- Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 46.
- Jazz keyboardist Jeremy Manasia is 46.
- Actor Ken L. is 44.
- Singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson is 44.
- Jazz pianist Orrin Evans is 42.
- Rock musician Dave Keuning is 41.
- Actress Annie Wersching is 40.
- Actress Julia Stiles is 36.
- Singer Lady Gaga is 31.
- Thought for the day:
- “A man can do his best only by confidently seeking (and perpetually missing) an unattainable perfection.” — Ralph Barton Perry, American author and educator (1876-1957).