Trump welcomes police union leaders to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump expressed concern about the violent crime in society, as he welcomed leaders of a national police union to the White House.

Trump hosted a listening session on Tuesday, March 28, with the Fraternal Order of Police. As the event began, Trump said public safety was a top concern, specifically citing shootings in Chicago.

I am “removing criminals all over the country,” Trump said. “I will work night and day to make American safe again.”

Trump sat next to FOP President Chuck Canterbury. The national police union, which represents 340,000 members, endorsed Trump for president.