Rep. Maxine Waters’ no-holds-barred remarks find fans



WASHINGTON (AP) Don’t expect to see Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., anywhere near President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The veteran California congresswoman emerged as the passionate voice of resistance against the Trump administration, and laid all politeness aside when it came to Trump.

She called Trump offensive, someone who may eventually warrant impeachment, and a male chauvinist pig who bragged about groping women.

When told that this is not normal political dialogue, she shrugged. “My spirit tells me I cannot be silent,” she said.

Waters has become a favorite target for conservatives. Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly apologized Tuesday after saying he was distracted by her “James Brown wig.”

“I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I’m not going anywhere,” Waters tweeted back.