Feds extend deadline for first border wall bids



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 29, about the proposed U.S. border wall with Mexico (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:10 p.m.

The federal government extended its deadline for companies to bid on the first contracts for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the six-day extension to April 4 would allow companies time to consider answers to dozens of questions that potential bidders submitted ahead of Wednesday’s initial deadline. Earlier in March, the agency published requests for proposals for wall that would be 30 feet (9 meters) high and easy on the eye for those looking at it from the north.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said administration officials informed her staff that next year’s budget would include a request for $2.6 billion to build less than 75 miles (120 kilometers) of wall.

12:59 p.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said geographic and physical challenges would make it difficult to build the “big, beautiful wall” that President Trump has promised.

Zinke told reporters that building a wall “is complex in some areas,” including a national park and the Rio Grande River, which twists through much of the 2,000-mile border.

Zinke told the Public Lands Council, a group that represents western ranchers, that the U.S. was not going to “cede” the Rio Grande to Mexico by putting a wall on the U.S. side, nor will the wall be built “in the middle of the river.”

Zinke said electronic monitors may be more appropriate in some areas, while areas with imposing natural features may not require additional reinforcements.

While the president laid out exactly what he wants, his effort to build a huge hurdle to those entering the U.S. illegally faces impediments of its own.

A look at some of the obstacles:

MONEY

Trump promised Mexico would pay for his wall, a demand Mexico has repeatedly rejected. Trump’s first budget proposal to Congress, a preliminary draft that was light on details, asked lawmakers for a $2.6 billion down payment for the wall. An internal report prepared for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly estimated that a wall along the entire border would cost about $21 billion. Congressional Republicans have estimated a more moderate price tag of $12 billion to $15 billion. Trump himself has suggested a cost of about $12 billion.

It’s unclear how much money Congress will approve. Lawmakers have been balking at his plans to sharply cut other federal spending to pay for the wall and other boosts to border security, while increasing military spending. Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters during the week the administration was still looking at how the wall would be funded, adding that it hasn’t given up on Mexico footing the bill.

GEOGRAPHY

Roughly half of the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) U.S.-Mexico border is in Texas and marked by the winding and twisting Rio Grande. A 1970 treaty with Mexico requires that anything built near that river not obstruct its flow. The same treaty applies to a stretch of border in Arizona, where the Colorado River marks the international boundary.

Some fencing already in place along the frontier is built well off the river, in some places nearly a mile (about a kilometer) away from the border.

Trump will have to navigate not only the treaty maintained by the International Boundary and Water Commission but also various environmental regulations that protect some stretches of border and restrict what kind of structures can be built and where. The contracting notices of March 17 indicated the Trump administration wants the wall dug at least 6 feet (almost 2 meters) into the ground. Along parts of the border in California, environmentally sensitive sand dunes require a “floating fence” to be built to allow the natural movement of the sand.

LEGAL CHALLENGES

Nearly all of the land along the Texas border is privately held — much of it by people whose families have been in the region for generations — and buying their land won’t be easy, as Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama discovered. Lawyers for both administrations fought in court with private landowners. Obama’s efforts to buy privately held land in the Rio Grande Valley have carried over into Trump’s term.

The Trump administration appears to be preparing for the legal fight and included a request for more lawyers to handle such cases in its budget proposal. Spicer said during the week the administration would “take the steps necessary” to fulfill Trump’s promise to secure the southern border.