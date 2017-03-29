First lady helps present courage awards to 13 women

WASHINGTON (AP) Melania Trump helped present courage awards to 13 women from around the world.
The first lady and top State Department official Thomas Shannon presented the awards in Washington on Wednesday, March 29.
Mrs. Trump said the women were “true heroes” and “extraordinary examples” of finding the courage needed to help change the world.
The Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award recognizes women who have shown courage and leadership while advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality. and women’s empowerment — often at personal risk.
The 2017 honorees were:
- Sharmin Akter from Bangladesh
- Malebogo Molefhe from Botswana
- Natalia Ponce de Leon from Colombia
- Rebecca Kabugho from the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Jannat Al Ghezi from Iraq
- Maj. Aichatou Ousmane Issaka from Niger
- Veronica Simogun from Papua New Guinea
- Cindy Arlette Contreras Bautista from Peru
- Sandya Eknelygoda from Sri Lanka
- Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh from Syria
- Saadet Ozkan from Turkey
- Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh from Vietnam
- Fadia Najib Thabet from Yemen
The State Department has honored more than 100 women from more than 60 countries since 2007.