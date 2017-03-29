First lady helps present courage awards to 13 women



WASHINGTON (AP) Melania Trump helped present courage awards to 13 women from around the world.

The first lady and top State Department official Thomas Shannon presented the awards in Washington on Wednesday, March 29.

Mrs. Trump said the women were “true heroes” and “extraordinary examples” of finding the courage needed to help change the world.

The Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award recognizes women who have shown courage and leadership while advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality. and women’s empowerment — often at personal risk.

The 2017 honorees were:

Sharmin Akter from Bangladesh

Malebogo Molefhe from Botswana

Natalia Ponce de Leon from Colombia

Rebecca Kabugho from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Jannat Al Ghezi from Iraq

Maj. Aichatou Ousmane Issaka from Niger

Veronica Simogun from Papua New Guinea

Cindy Arlette Contreras Bautista from Peru

Sandya Eknelygoda from Sri Lanka

Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh from Syria

Saadet Ozkan from Turkey

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh from Vietnam

Fadia Najib Thabet from Yemen

The State Department has honored more than 100 women from more than 60 countries since 2007.