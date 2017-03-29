Judge in sports doctor case says no comments outside court



LANSING, Mich. (AP) A Michigan judge has put a muzzle on lawyers and witnesses in a sexual assault case against a sports doctor.

Lansing-area Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Wednesday, March 29, turned down a request from Larry Nassar’s defense team to put restrictions on all of the dozens of women or their attorneys who are suing the Michigan State University doctor. But they could be covered if they’re listed as witnesses.

The restrictions apply to a criminal case in Aquilina’s court, the alleged sexual assault of a girl by Nassar. The judge said Nassar deserves a fair trial.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has called Nassar a “monster.”

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and at USA Gymnastics. Women and girls said they were molested by him during treatments. He denies it.

Retired star gymnasts testified Tuesday before Congress in support of a bill requiring tougher sex-abuse reporting for Olympic sports.

The gymnasts are among those who have said they were sexually abused by Nassar, who faces sex abuse charges on the state and federal level.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has co-sponsored the bill to require organizations overseeing Olympic sports to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement or child-welfare authorities.