Mexican man freed from detention thankful



TACOMA, Wash. (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 29, about the case of a Mexican man arrested in the Seattle area despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

5:48 p.m.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was freed from detention in Tacoma, Wash., and he said he was happy to be reunited with his family.

Judge John Odell ordered his release until his next immigration court hearing.

In a statement, Ramirez, 24, said he was “happy” and “thankful for the support that I’ve gotten from everyone who helped me and for the opportunity to live in such an amazing country.”

3:56 p.m.

Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission.

Ramirez was welcomed by supporters in the lobby of a detention facility after he was freed.

Immigration agents arrested him in February in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status.

He spent 40 minutes answering questions from prosecutors during a two-hour hearing on Tuesday, repeatedly denying any gang connections, his attorney, Mark Rosenbaum, said.

Ramirez spent more than six weeks in immigration detention.